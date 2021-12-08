wrestling / News
Von Wagner Beats Kyle O’Reilly In Steel Cage on WWE NXT (Clips)
Von Wagner was victorious over Kyle O’Reilly in their steel cage grudge match on WWE NXT, prompting a lot of speculation about O’Reilly’s future. Wagner defeated O’Reilly on Tuesday’s show, pinning him after a gutwrench powerbomb and then destroying him with the cage door after the match.
O’Reilly’s WWE future has been in question, as his contract is set to expire shortly. It was reported that the assumption of many people in the company is that neither O’Reilly or Gargano will be around after this week is up. Gargano will address his NXT future on tonight’s show.
.@KORcombat is NOT waiting around to get things started! #WWENXT @WWEVonWagner pic.twitter.com/SP9Fkshcii
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2021
Can @KORcombat battle back?!#WWENXT @WWEVonWagner pic.twitter.com/BRqelGSjed
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2021
You gotta be quicker than that, @WWEVonWagner! #WWENXT @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/CK8jTGhObE
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2021
.@WWEVonWagner power.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uitBQ6FAev
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2021
🤯🤯🤯#WWENXT @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/YBRi4tXmPf
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2021
.@WWEVonWagner picks up a HUGE win over @KORcombat on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/Ub4XMoJR2m
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2021
The match may be over, but @WWEVonWagner wasn't finished with @KORcombat. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TSsRHYwbto
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2021
Message sent.#WWENXT @WWEVonWagner pic.twitter.com/gCYgNevKS4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Joey Mercury’s Gruesome Injury At WWE Armageddon 2006, Backstage Reaction After the Injury
- Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair
- Eric Bischoff On Who Was Hardest Person To Work With In WCW, Why Halloween Havoc Was More Important Than Starrcade