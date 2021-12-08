Von Wagner Beats Kyle O’Reilly In Steel Cage on WWE NXT (Clips)

Von Wagner was victorious over Kyle O’Reilly in their steel cage grudge match on WWE NXT, prompting a lot of speculation about O’Reilly’s future. Wagner defeated O’Reilly on Tuesday’s show, pinning him after a gutwrench powerbomb and then destroying him with the cage door after the match.

O’Reilly’s WWE future has been in question, as his contract is set to expire shortly. It was reported that the assumption of many people in the company is that neither O’Reilly or Gargano will be around after this week is up. Gargano will address his NXT future on tonight’s show.