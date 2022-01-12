wrestling / News

Von Wagner Fined & Briefly Suspended On WWE NXT

January 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Von Wagner WWE NXT

Von Wagner was suspended – for all of an hour and a half – on WWE NXT after his actions last week. On Tuesday’s show, it was announced that Wagner had been fined and suspended for attacking a “member of the NXT Universe” on last week’s show while he was assaulting Andrew Chase and then one of his students in the stands.

The announcement was made early in tonight’s show by Vic Joseph, though toward the end of the night he announced that “someone” had paid Wagner’s fine and the suspension had been lifted.

No word on who sprung Wagner at this time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Von Wagner, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading