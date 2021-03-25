Voting Brackets Announced For Most Iconic WrestleMania World Title Win

WWE is hosting a voting tournament for the most iconic World Championship wins in WrestleMania history. WWE announced on Wednesday that a tournament is kicking off today to determine the ultimate winner. You can see the full announcement below, with voting taking place on the WWE Network Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts:

Vote to determine the best World Title victory in WrestleMania history

Which Superstar has the most iconic World Championship victory in WrestleMania history? The answer lies in your hands.

Beginning today on WWE Network’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as WWE’s YouTube Community, you can vote to determine which epic WrestleMania World Title win shines above the rest.

Starting today, March 24, one first-round matchup will be opened for voting per day on WWE’s YouTube channel, while WWE Network will roll out the first side of the tournament bracket. Your votes across all of these platforms will be combined to determine each winner, leading to the crowning of the greatest World Championship victory in WrestleMania history on Friday, April 9!

Head to WWE Network’s social media channels and WWE’s YouTube Community now to vote in the first round of this epic tournament, and check back for regular updates.