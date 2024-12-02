wrestling / News
Voting Now Open For TNA Wrestling End of the Year Awards
TNA Wrestling has announced that voting is now open for their upcoming end of the year awards. The poll runs until Friday. Categories include:
Male Wrestler of the Year:
* Eric Young
* Frankie Kazarian
* Joe Hendry
* Josh Alexander
* Mike Santana
* Moose
* Nic Nemeth
* Steve Maclin
Knockout of the Year:
* Ash by Elegance
* Jordynne Grace
* Masha Slamovich
* Rosemary
* Steph De Lander
* Tasha Steelz
* Xia Brookside
Men’s Tag Team of the Year:
* ABC
* First Cla$$
* Speedball Mountain
* The Good Hands
* The Hardys
* The Rascalz
* The System
Knockout Tag Team of the Year:
* Ash and Heather by Elegance
* Decay
* Malisha
* MK Ultra
* Spitfire
X Division Star of the Year:
* KUSHIDA
* Laredo Kid
* Leon Slater
* Mike Bailey
* Mustafa Ali
* Zachary Wentz
Match of the Year:
* Chris Sabin vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (Hard To Kill 2024)
* Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity (Hard To Kill 2024)
* Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay (TNA iMPACT! January 18, 2024)
* Kazuchika Okada and The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The System (TNA iMPACT! January 25, 2024)
* ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets (No Surrender 2024)
* Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace (No Surrender 2024)
* Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Sabin (No Surrender 2024)
* Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth (Sacrifice 2024)
* Alex Shelley vs. Nic Nemeth (TNA iMPACT! April 4, 2024)
* Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander (Rebellion 2024)
* Miyu Yamashita vs. Jordynne Grace (TNA iMPACT! May 2, 2024)
* Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali (Under Siege 2024)
* Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey (Slammiversary 2024)
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Jonathan Gresham (TNA iMPACT! August 22, 2024)
* Ash By Elegance vs. Jordynne Grace (TNA iMPACT! August 29, 2024)
* Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander (Emergence 2024)
* Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz (Victory Road 2024)
* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander (Victory Road 2024)
* Mike Santana vs. JDC (TNA iMPACT! September 19, 2024)
* Leon Slater vs. Mike Bailey (TNA iMPACT! October 17, 2024)
* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mike Bailey (Bound For Glory 2024)
* Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich (Bound For Glory 2024)
* The Hardys vs. ABC vs. The System (Bound For Glory 2024)
* Mike Bailey vs. Moose (TNA iMPACT! November 7, 2024)
* Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander (Turning Point 2024)
Moment of the Year:
* Joe Hendry goes viral
* Nic Nemeth debuts in TNA
* The Hardys return and resurgence in TNA
* The System takes over
* TNA revival at Hard to Kill
One to Watch in 2025:
* Jake Something
* Jason Hotch
* Judas Icarus and Travis Williams
* KC Navarro
* Lei Ying Lee
* Leon Slater
* Xia Brookside
