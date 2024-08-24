wrestling / News
VxS Arrival 2 Results: Homicide Defeats KENTA
Violence x Suffering held their event VxS Arrival 2 last night at the Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Pure Rules: Masha Slamovich def. Joey Janela
* Jodi Aura def. Diego Hill and Morgan Dash and Ryan Clancy
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Ricardo Rodriguez
* Jackson Drake def. Kevin Blackwood
* Santana Jackson def. Jay Lyon
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) def. Megan Bayne
* Homicide def. KENTA
Megan Bayne answered Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship at tonight’s @vxswrestling #Arrival2 show.
Here are some highlights. 🔥🔥🔥🔥
After the match, Jordynne says she’ll continue to defend the title against anyone from any company. pic.twitter.com/e0g4AZPjOz
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 24, 2024
Michael Jackson over here beating up on a NY Street Beast, bro. Where is @peta at?!?#ARRIVAL2 pic.twitter.com/4v1e2T2FS7
— cookiesguy 🍪 (@cookiesguyhere) August 24, 2024
FUCKING AMAZING @vxswrestling | #Arrival2 pic.twitter.com/srGrUSSKJy
— “𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔾𝕚𝕗𝕥” 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐅. 🍉 (@BrianFPro) August 24, 2024
Jordynne Grace says she’ll defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship at ANY company 👀#Arrival2 pic.twitter.com/1aOb6wwvIS
— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) August 24, 2024