VxS Arrival 2 Results: Homicide Defeats KENTA

August 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
VxS Arrival 2 - Homicide vs Kenta Image Credit: VxS

Violence x Suffering held their event VxS Arrival 2 last night at the Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Pure Rules: Masha Slamovich def. Joey Janela
* Jodi Aura def. Diego Hill and Morgan Dash and Ryan Clancy
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Ricardo Rodriguez
* Jackson Drake def. Kevin Blackwood
* Santana Jackson def. Jay Lyon
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) def. Megan Bayne
* Homicide def. KENTA

