VxS Arrival 2 Results: Homicide Defeats KENTA

Violence x Suffering held their event VxS Arrival 2 last night at the Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Pure Rules: Masha Slamovich def. Joey Janela

* Jodi Aura def. Diego Hill and Morgan Dash and Ryan Clancy

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Ricardo Rodriguez

* Jackson Drake def. Kevin Blackwood

* Santana Jackson def. Jay Lyon

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) def. Megan Bayne

* Homicide def. KENTA

Megan Bayne answered Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship at tonight’s @vxswrestling #Arrival2 show. Here are some highlights. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 After the match, Jordynne says she’ll continue to defend the title against anyone from any company. pic.twitter.com/e0g4AZPjOz — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 24, 2024

Michael Jackson over here beating up on a NY Street Beast, bro. Where is @peta at?!?#ARRIVAL2 pic.twitter.com/4v1e2T2FS7 — cookiesguy 🍪 (@cookiesguyhere) August 24, 2024