VxS Coast To Coast Results 7.16.22: Company Holds Events On Both Coasts

VxS held a pair of “Coast to Coast” events on Saturday night, and the results are online. The promotion held a two-part Coast to Coast show on Saturday with the first part taking place in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey and the second in Baldwin Park, California with both airing on FITE TV. You can check out the full results below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

Part 1

* Gabriel Skye def. Jason Kincaid and Vinny Pacifico

* Doors Match: Dr. Redacted def. Big Vin

* Wasted Youth def. The Wrestling Prodigies

* Yoya def. Kevin Ku

* Andrew Everett def. Lucky 13

* Pure Rules: Robert Martyr def. Tracy Williams

* Zachary Wentz def. Shane Mercer

Part 2

* Jordan Oliver def. Yuya Uemura

* Miedo Extremo def. Adrian Quest

* Kevin Blackwood def. Cole Radrick and Jordan Cruz

* Joey Janela def. Brandon Gatson

* Matthew Justice def. Rob Shit

* Effy def. Santana Jackson

* Brian Cage def. Nick Wayne

* Death Match: Jimmy Lloyd def. Ciclope