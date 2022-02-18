wrestling / News
VxS Jimmy Lloyd’s American Wasteland Results: EFFY, 2 Cold Scorpio, More In Action
Violence x Suffering held its Jimmy Lloyd’s American Wasteland event at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey, on Thursday, with the show airing on FITE. Here are the quick results (via Fightful):
* Alec Price defeated Reid Walker
* Jay Malachi defeated Jackson Drake
* Dyln McKay defeated Colby Corino and Cole Radrick and Eli Everfly and Jason Kincaid and Ruckus
* Nick Wayne defeated Rich Swann
* 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Slim J
* Mike Bailey defeated Marcus Mathers
* PCO defeated Matthew Justice
* Effy defeated Jimmy Jacobs
* Ultraviolent Ladder Match for the H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship: Lucky 13 (c) defeated Alex Colon and G-Raver
* Wasteland Deathmatch: Jimmy Lloyd defeated Matt Tremont
