VxS Legends Never Die Results 10.4.20: Brian Cage, Brian Pillman Jr., JTG Pick Up Wins

Here are the results from Violence X Suffering’s Legends Never Die event from Oct. 4 in Williamson, New Jersey (h/t Fightful), which was held on Fite TV. You can view some of the highlights below from Twitter.

*JTG defeated Tony Deppen

*Calvin Tankman defeated Daniel Garcia

*Eli Everfly defeated Smiley and TJ Crawford

*Brian Cage defeated Lio Rush

*Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Dyln McKay and KC Navarro and MV Young

*Jordan Oliver defeated 2 Cold Scorpio

*Homicide defeated Matt Tremont

*Jimmy Lloyd defeated Sabu