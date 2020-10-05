wrestling / News
VxS Legends Never Die Results 10.4.20: Brian Cage, Brian Pillman Jr., JTG Pick Up Wins
Here are the results from Violence X Suffering’s Legends Never Die event from Oct. 4 in Williamson, New Jersey (h/t Fightful), which was held on Fite TV. You can view some of the highlights below from Twitter.
*JTG defeated Tony Deppen
*Calvin Tankman defeated Daniel Garcia
*Eli Everfly defeated Smiley and TJ Crawford
*Brian Cage defeated Lio Rush
*Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Dyln McKay and KC Navarro and MV Young
*Jordan Oliver defeated 2 Cold Scorpio
*Homicide defeated Matt Tremont
*Jimmy Lloyd defeated Sabu
KTFO!@CalvinTankman #VxSLegends@vxswrestling
🖥 https://t.co/WVHRrAdtcM pic.twitter.com/XONhj3QNAI
— El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) October 4, 2020
Wheelbarrow neckbreaker from @MrGMSI_BCage! #VxS #VxSLegends @vxswrestling
▶️https://t.co/FIGPl7Zu76 pic.twitter.com/1lbExVcTT5
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 4, 2020
Arabian press by 2 Cold Scorpio!#VxSLegends@vxswrestling
🖥 https://t.co/WVHRrAdtcM pic.twitter.com/kWFkWo1YvT
— El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) October 4, 2020
Sabu. Such a legend #VxSLegends pic.twitter.com/6OTDWoMfBI
— Jewls 🎈 (@jewlstheoutcast) October 5, 2020
