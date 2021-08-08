wrestling / News
VxS Party All The Time Results: Willie Mack Takes On 2 Cold Scorpio, More
VxS headed to Westville, New Jersey for last night’s Party All the Time show, featuring a main event of Willie Mack vs. 2 Cold Scorpio. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful. The show aired on FITE TV.
* BLK Jeez def. Chris Barton
* Tristen Thai def. Dom DeNaro and TJ Crawford
Double superplex from @TJCWrestling #WatchVxS@vxswrestling#TheBootleg
📱 https://t.co/7kjc9KR7Mx pic.twitter.com/AhIOFe6c2m
— El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) August 7, 2021
* Lucky 13 def. Big Vin
Inside out Powerslam from @bigvin911 #WatchVxS@vxswrestling
📱 https://t.co/J9fnTM6zvF pic.twitter.com/k34uNK0t6A
— El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) August 8, 2021
* Dr. Cube def. Gabriel Skye
Splash off the balcony from @GabrielSkye_ #WatchVxS@vxswrestling
📱 https://t.co/J9fnTM6zvF pic.twitter.com/hYxlGUtmE0
— El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) August 8, 2021
* Matt Cross def. Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers
* Kevin Blackwood def. Homicide
* Brian Cage def. Rich Swann
* Masha Slamovich def. Anthony Greene
Butterfly suplex from @alternative_ag #WatchVxS@vxswrestling
📱 https://t.co/J9fnTM6zvF pic.twitter.com/4r7OP3gqvn
— El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) August 8, 2021
* Willie Mack def. 2 Cold Scorpio
Talk about an ECW reunion! 2 Cold Scorpio and Brotha Gertner jammin together! #WATCHVXS pic.twitter.com/skdH4wOYQd
— Big Willie-isms | #FutureEndeavors (@bigwillieisms) August 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Says Match With Nick Gage Was His Idea, Says He’d Do Another If The Story Fit
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Made the Decision on This Week’s WWE NXT Releases
- Backstage Update on Adam Cole Meeting With Vince McMahon, Rumors on How It Went
- MJF Reportedly Deleted Tweet Directed at Seth Rollins ‘Plagiarism’ on WWE SmackDown