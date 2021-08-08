VxS Party All The Time Results: Willie Mack Takes On 2 Cold Scorpio, More

VxS headed to Westville, New Jersey for last night’s Party All the Time show, featuring a main event of Willie Mack vs. 2 Cold Scorpio. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful. The show aired on FITE TV.

* BLK Jeez def. Chris Barton

* Tristen Thai def. Dom DeNaro and TJ Crawford

* Lucky 13 def. Big Vin

* Dr. Cube def. Gabriel Skye

* Matt Cross def. Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers

* Kevin Blackwood def. Homicide

* Brian Cage def. Rich Swann

* Masha Slamovich def. Anthony Greene

* Willie Mack def. 2 Cold Scorpio