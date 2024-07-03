VxS Promoter Claims Triller TV Is Withholding Payments for Events

– In a series of posts on social media, Violence x Suffering promoter Isaac Rodriguez is claiming that Triller/FITE TV is holding out on payments that should’ve been made months ago. Rodriguez is also claiming that multiple promoters have also not received payouts from Triller TV as well. You can see his comments below:

“It’s been MONTHS since our last show & the promotions who make your platform thrive are still waiting on payments. We’re constantly given runaround after runaround w/ zero support team & they dont realize some people depend on iPPV revenue to continue. This is not okay, @FiteTV “And it’s not just VxS. I’ve confirmed w/ multiple promoters about not receiving any form of payout since January. This is why companies are moving away to build their own platforms. I feel insulted as a long time creator, user, & hope all creators are eventually taken cared of.”

VxS last had a show that streamed on Triller TV on February 23. Fightful

reports that starting in September of last year, VxS messaged Triller regarding payments that either went ignored or was told that things were being checked on, or holidays/vacations were stated as the reason for a lack of follow-up or delays in payment. The report adds that multiple messages were sent from VxS to Triller representatives from September 2023 to June 2024.

