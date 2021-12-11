VxS The World Is Yours Results 12.09.21: Lio Rush, PCO, Joey Janela, Brian Cage in Action

– Violence X Suffering (VxS) held its The World Is Yours card on Thursday, December 9 at the American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, California. The VxS show will air on tape delay on FITE TV on Thursday, December 16 in 4K HD at 8:00 pm ET. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers beat Jack Cartwheel & Nick Wayne

* Delilah Doom beat Dark Sheik

* JTG beat Brandon Gatson

* Jordan Oliver beat Jimmy Jacobs

* Adrian Quest beat Dani Mo and Da Shade and Dr. Cube and Facade and Sebastian Cage

* Jimmy Lloyd beat Lio Rush

* Brian Cage beat Joey Janela

* PCO defeated 2 Cold Scorpio