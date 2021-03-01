VxS Violence Of The Lambs Results 2.27.21: Brian Cage, 2 Cold Scorpio, More Featured

Violence X Suffering held VxS Violence of the Lambs on Feb. 27 at Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The show featured several notable stars in action, including JTG taking on Mance Warner in the main event.

Here are the results for the show (via Fightful):

* Jordan Oliver defeated Dante Leon

* Kevin Blackwood defeated Lucky 13

* Gabriel Skye defeated Facade and KC Navarro

* The Meadowlands Monster defeated John Tells

* MV Young defeated Nicholi White

* 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Ken Broadway

* Jimmy Lloyd defeated Jimmy Jacobs

* Brian Cage defeated Matt Cross

* JTG defeated Mance Warner