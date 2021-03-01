wrestling / News
VxS Violence Of The Lambs Results 2.27.21: Brian Cage, 2 Cold Scorpio, More Featured
Violence X Suffering held VxS Violence of the Lambs on Feb. 27 at Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The show featured several notable stars in action, including JTG taking on Mance Warner in the main event.
Here are the results for the show (via Fightful):
* Jordan Oliver defeated Dante Leon
* Kevin Blackwood defeated Lucky 13
* Gabriel Skye defeated Facade and KC Navarro
* The Meadowlands Monster defeated John Tells
* MV Young defeated Nicholi White
* 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Ken Broadway
* Jimmy Lloyd defeated Jimmy Jacobs
* Brian Cage defeated Matt Cross
* JTG defeated Mance Warner
Tumbleweed from 2 Cold Scorpio!!!#WatchVxS@vxswrestling @indiewrestling
(Subscribe to https://t.co/ON5hQJjAjc using promo code “FUCK12” for a FREE trail.) pic.twitter.com/ovm1ohTIj3
— El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) February 28, 2021
.@ManceWarner #WatchVxS@vxswrestling @indiewrestling
(Subscribe to https://t.co/ON5hQJjAjc using promo code “FUCK12” for a FREE trail.) pic.twitter.com/QhH8vheA8v
— El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) February 28, 2021
PACKAGE PILEDRIVER!!!@TheJimmyLLoyd #WatchVxS@vxswrestling @indiewrestling
(Subscribe to https://t.co/ON5hQJjAjc using promo code “FUCK12” for a FREE trail.) pic.twitter.com/8OqgImaZq4
— El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) February 28, 2021
Drill claw!@MrGMSI_BCage #WatchVxS@vxswrestling @indiewrestling
(Subscribe to https://t.co/ON5hQJjAjc using promo code “FUCK12” for a FREE trail.) pic.twitter.com/Quf2eke27u
— El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) February 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On His Match With Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 21, How Vince McMahon & Pat Patterson Reacted After The Match
- Riho, Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami & More Comment on AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Results
- NJPW Unifies IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships
- Scarlett Bordeaux Being ‘Licensed to Thrill,’ Mandy Rose With Dana Brook, & More Top WWE Instagram Photos for This Week