W. Morrissey Explains How He’s Made Amends & Buried the Hatchet With Joey Janela

– During a recent interview with Sean Waltman on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Impact Wrestling talent W. Morrissey discussed his past struggles with addiction, recovery, and making amends to people he’s wronged, including AEW’s Joey Janela. Previously, Janela and Morrissey (aka former WWE Superstar Big Cass) were involved in a backstage incident at WrestlePro event in 2019, where Morrissey was said to have been acting “aggressively and erratic” toward Janela and threatened him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

W. Morrissey on making amends for his past mistakes: “I could easily talk the talk, but it’s walking the walk. The best amends you can make is living a healthy and fulfilling life. That’s when people really believe, especially those that you have really hurt. Family members who were close to the situation. An apology doesn’t mean as much to them as me getting better and healthier. That’s what they love to see and that’s why the amends process takes a while.”

On burying the hatchet with Joey Janela: “I spoke to Joey the weekend of WrestleMania at GCW. I did a show and spoke to Joey. We’re really cool. We buried the hatchet. That was one that I genuinely needed to apologize to the guy in person. I like to do things face-to-face and was looking forward to going to the show. I didn’t know if he was going to be there. I know he’s associated (with GCW) and was hoping he would be there. I happened to walk in and we started talking right away. I was super happy about that. He’s as cool as can be and I appreciate him being super understanding.”