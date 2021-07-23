W. Morrissey Reveals How Long He’s Signed With Impact, Enjoying Run So Far

W. Morrissey has been wreaking havoc in Impact Wrestling, and he discussed how long he’s currently signed for in a new interview. Morrissey (aka CazXL) appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his experience in Impact thus far: “I’m with Impact now, just wrestled Eddie Edwards on Saturday at Slammiversary. Beat him 1-2-3 and looking forward to some more matches with with Eddie Edwards, and I’m looking forward to the rest of my time with Impact, however long that may be. I don’t know how long that will be. That’s on them and that’s on me. Right now, I’m very happy being in Impact. They have great talent, a great locker room. Everybody’s awesome.

“Everybody’s treated well. It’s just a really great place to be, man. I really enjoy going to work when I fly to Nashville, when I go to Impact. I feel like maybe some of the wisdom I’ve gained in the past few years in recovery is going to suit me well in the future with wrestling. I personally, deep down, believe that I have a bright future in professional wrestling, and I think that’s really what matters the most, if I truly in my heart believe it, and I can tell you what, I 100% believe that I have a very, very bright future in professional wrestling.”

On if he’s currently signed to a contract: “I wasn’t at first, but I am signed with Impact until Bound for Glory, but things could change tomorrow. We’ll see. We’re kind of going on a ‘feel’ basis. They brought me in, and I’m not stupid. I understand that I’m a high risk at first because they don’t know what they’re getting. We’ve gone taping by taping, and I guess, finally, they’re like, we’ll sign you up until Bound for Glory, and that was cool to me because I’m not interested in signing anything super long term right now. It worked out perfectly, so I’m there until October as of now.”