W. Morrissey’s Impact Contract Expires At The End of the Month, Hopes to Stay Long-Term

W. Morrissey has revealed the date of his Impact contact’s expiration, and says he hopes to sign a long-term extension. Morrissey made his debut at Impact Rebellion and has been on a tear in the company ever since, only suffering one singles loss since he debuted.

Speaking with Bison Talks, Morrissey revealed that his contract is up at the end of October but that he hopes to sign something to keep him there a while.

“I’m with IMPACT through October,” he said (per Fightful). “The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there. I want to be the guy. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. That’s my goal and that’s where I’m going to get to or I’m going to die trying. My ultimate goal is to become the IMPACT World Champion and represent IMPACT on a grand stage.”

Morrissey has been feuding with Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan, and aligned himself with Moose as part of the rivalry. You can see the full video below: