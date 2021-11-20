wrestling / News
W. Morrissey Is Now A Free Agent, Currently Negotiating With Impact
November 20, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that W. Morrissey’s most recent contract with Impact Wrestling expired at the end of last month and he’s currently a free agent. However, he is in the middle of negotiating with Impact and is hoping to stay there. He wants to get a “big money deal”, by Impact standards, after he proved himself in the ring, on TV and through his behavior.
Morrissey is currently set to face Matt Cardona at Turning Point tonight. The status of his negotiations are unknown at this time.
