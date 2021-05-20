W. Morrissey Says He Doesn’t Have A Long-Term Deal With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, W. Morrissey said that he currently does not have a long-term deal with Impact Wrestling after signing with them last month. Here are highlights:

On what’s going through his mind in the ring after making his comeback: “What’s going through my mind is that I want to make it to the top of the wrestling industry. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve had some setbacks and I’ve even considered stepping away from wrestling but, at the root of it, deep down, ever since I was a kid, it’s all I want to do, it’s my first love, my first passion. I want to be the best, so I’m going to do everything in my power to get to the top of professional wrestling – and the entire industry. If I don’t make it there, I’m going to die trying, but my goal is to make it to the absolute top of professional wrestling and I don’t know how long that’s going to take, but every single day I’m grateful to wake up and I’m going to give it my all every day to make it make a name for myself.”

On working with Melina and if she might join him in Impact: “Well, right now, in IMPACT, I’m happy being on my own. I want to make a name for myself, I want to show what I can do. I don’t need a mouthpiece. I know people thought, for a long time, that I needed a mouthpiece but if people go back and look at my body of work where I used to be and see some promos that I cut, I don’t need it – I don’t need a freakin’ mouthpiece – so I want to do things on my own here, show the world what I can do and show them how talented I am. Being an SWE Fury and having Melina by my side, it’s been fantastic. She’s amazing. She’s a great complement to me. I’m a great complement to her. And yeah, she you know, the guys out there, Kevin Sullivan and Teddy Wong and the promoter out there, Tom, they asked me if I would want to do that and they pitched that idea to me before and I said, “Well, yeah, Melina’s dope!” So that’s what we’ve been doing out there in the Dallas area for SWE.”

On how long he’s in Impact: “I’m here right now. That’s really all I can say. I’m grateful to wake up every day, I’m grateful to be alive, so I have to live one day at a time and I can’t future-trip, man, because in recovery, if you future-trip, that’s unhealthy so in terms of real long-term and looking too far down the line, where am I going to end up? I can’t worry about that. But for right now, I’m in and I love being in IMPACT – and I’m going to tell you, I’ll be here today, tomorrow and probably a few weeks from now, but as far as super long-term, there’s nothing really long-term set right now.”