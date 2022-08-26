wrestling / News

Wade Barrett Announces He Has Signed A Contract Extension With WWE

August 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with BT Sport, NXT announcer Wade Barrett announced that he has signed a two-year contract extension with WWE.

He said: ““I’m about to hit my two-year anniversary. Just signed a new extension to my contract. Contract was up. Yeah, been two years, I think August 2020 is when I came back. Last week, agreed to the new deal. So very, very happy to be staying around with WWE and continuing my role in NXT. Thrilled to be in that environment. Loving it.

