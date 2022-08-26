wrestling / News
Wade Barrett Announces He Has Signed A Contract Extension With WWE
August 26, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with BT Sport, NXT announcer Wade Barrett announced that he has signed a two-year contract extension with WWE.
He said: ““I’m about to hit my two-year anniversary. Just signed a new extension to my contract. Contract was up. Yeah, been two years, I think August 2020 is when I came back. Last week, agreed to the new deal. So very, very happy to be staying around with WWE and continuing my role in NXT. Thrilled to be in that environment. Loving it.”
🚨 TWO MORE YEARS OF @StuBennett 🚨
"Last week I agreed a new deal, I'm very happy to be staying around with WWE and in my role in #WWENXT" pic.twitter.com/bLOO4u7Ftu
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 26, 2022
