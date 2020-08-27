Wade Barrett To Appear on Next Week’s NXT After Return Tonight

After appearing on tonight’s show, Wade Barrett will make a second appearance on next week’s episode of NXT. Barrett, who made his return for commentary on last night’s roll, revealed that he will back for next week’s episode which airs on Tuesday due to the NHL Playoffs on the USA Network.

Also set for the “Super Tuesday” episode is a Fatal Four-Way Iron Man Match for the NXT Championship between Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor and Adam Cole.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Barrett after next Tuesday’s show. Stay tuned for updates.