Wade Barrett Says He’ll Be Back Again For Next Week’s NXT

Wade Barrett is going three weeks in a row on NXT, noting that he’ll be back again for next week’s episode. Barrett, who has on the broadcast booth for the last two weeks of NXT, noted on Twitter that he will be back to call next Tuesday’s Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor match for the vacant NXT Championship, posting:

“There’s no way I’m missing this one. This is fast becoming a habit.. see you next week for another #NXTSuperTuesday! #WWENXT”

As previously reported, Barrett has been negotiating with WWE for a full-time contract that would see him become a permanent member of the NXT broadcast team. Mauro Ranallo just exited the company this week in an amicable departure.