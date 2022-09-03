Wade Barrett Reveals What Has Impressed Him About Carmelo Hayes In WWE NXT

Wade Barrett recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and the WWE NXT color commentator discussed a variety of topics, including what has impressed him about Carmelo Hayes and why he thinks he’d enjoy a match with him. Here’s what Barrett had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Wade Barrett on being impressed by Carmelo Hayes: “I’d say someone who’s really caught my eye though is Carmelo Hayes. He’s the North American Champion down here. A lot of talk about bangers these days in terms of matches; he’s [the] ‘NXT’ guaranteed banger kind of guy.”

On why he thinks he’d enjoy a match with Hayes: “I always had a good time when I was in the ring with some of the smaller, faster-moving, high-flying guys that could add that element of physical excitement that maybe I was a bit restricted in because of my own size. … I think that Carmelo Hayes exemplifies that. I think that he’d be a lot of fun to get in the ring with.”