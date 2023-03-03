Wade Barrett Maintains His Future Is In Commentary, But He Wouldn’t “Rule Out” Getting Back In The Ring

In a recently interview with the Daily Star, Wade Barrett expressed his certainty that his career future is firmly in the commentator’s seat (via Fightful). He acknowledged that an eventual storyline might call for him entering the ring again, but he doesn’t expect it to be a consistent thing. If anyone were to induce him to suit up for a match again, Barrett stated that Austin Theory was his pick for the most impressive newcomer he might think about facing. You can read a few highlights from Barrett below.

On where he sees his industry role currently: “I’m not ruling it out – maybe one day it will happen. I’d be surprised if I ever got to a point where I wanted to do it full time like a Sheamus or a Drew is still doing it. But on a part-time basis or a spot match, if the storyline made sense, it’s not something I’d rule out. In terms of my future within the industry, I 100% see it in commentary. I am probably having more fun now in my current role than I ever have in any point in my career, from the independent scene [to] the main roster of WWE and main eventing shows like SummerSlam and Survivor Series in 2010.”

On why Theory would be his personal choice for an opponent: “There are so many youngsters coming through right now that I’ve been really impressed with. I’m going to cherry pick one that I worked with a bit in NXT. He’s young, up and coming and I think he’s got a huge future, and that’s Austin Theory. That guy’s ceiling is as high as any [in] this young pack of Superstars coming through right now. I think Theory probably has another 15-20 years at the top if he wants it and can keep going, and stay fit and healthy. In terms of his personality, his confidence on the mic, his smarts behind the scenes and of course his athletic ability, he’s a guy who could really go to the top. That’s the kind of person I would certainly be looking at if it was to be a youngster I’d step in the ring with.”