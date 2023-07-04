Wade Barrett Praises Gunther For Elevating WWE Intercontinental Title

Wade Barrett is a big fan of Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship run, praising his elevation of the title. Barrett spoke with Ariel Helwani recently and talked about the Imperium leader; you can check out some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On what impresses him about Gunther: “Gunther is a complete phenom, to be honest with you. I think if he didn’t have the Intercontinental Championship, I think we’d already see him competing with the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the world championships, but I think he’s in the build still. I think he’s in a really good position. I just think that there’s not a single weakness to his game. The most impressive thing for me is not the chops and the hard-hitting nature. They are great, and I enjoy that. It’s not the technical side of his game. He’s a massive guy, and it’s a lot harder to have the cardio ability in these kind of 25-30 minute matches when you’re a 250-pound-plus guy, versus when some of the guys who are 170-180 pounds. It’s a lot easier because you’re not carrying that weight around. Gunther, I think his cardio ability, more than anything else as a heavyweight really impresses me.”

On Gunther’s Intercontinental Title reign: “Let me tell you, I had that championship five times, and the effect I had on the caliber of that championship, I sent it through the basement. So thankfully, prestige from Gunther, and when I tell people now, ‘Yeah, I’m a five-time Intercontinental Champion,’ they’re like, ‘Woah, woah, that Gunther guy, that makes it really special.’ So yeah, thank you, Gunther.”