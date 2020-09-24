wrestling / News
Wade Barrett Looking Forward to Balor vs. O’Reilly for First TakeOver Event
– Former WWE Superstar and current NXT broadcaster Wade Barrett (aka Stu Bennett) took to Twitter last night to comment on last night’s Gauntlet Eliminator match, which was won by Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly will now challenge Finn Balor for the NXT World title at next month’s NXT TakeOver.
Based on Barrett’s tweet, he indicated that he will be back to call the action at next month’s event. Barrett did not call the action on last night’s show. Instead, it was Tom Phillips and Beth Phoenix. Wade Barrett wrote, “What a match for my first #NXTTakeOver! Congrats to @KORcombat. That’s how to seize the moment #WWENXT @WWENXT”
NXT TakeOver is scheduled for October 4. It will stream live on the WWE Network.
What a match for my first #NXTTakeOver!
Congrats to @KORcombat. That’s how to seize the moment 👊🏻#WWENXT @WWENXT https://t.co/zPJdg8F4Ks
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Shane McMahon On The Idea Behind RAW Underground, What Current WWE Stars Have Impressed Him The Most
- The Undertaker On Vince McMahon Not Liking Ending Of Last Ride Docuseries, No One Believing That He’s Actually Retired
- WWE News: Mystery Vignette Teases Former Champion For NXT Takeover, Johnny Gargano Attacks Damian Priest
- SLAPJACK Comments on New Name While T-BAR Fires Back at CM Punk