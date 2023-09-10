Wade Barrett Has No Intentions to Go Up Against Gunther

Speaking recently on Even Stronger, WWE’s Wade Barrett flatly rejected any idea that he might try to reclaim the WWE Intercontinental Championship Title from Gunther (via Fightful). Barrett held the belt more than once during his career but seems to be quite content with his commentary duties going forward. You can find a highlight and watch the complete episode below.

On his perspective on returning to the ring: “No, no surgeries on the horizon. I’m feeling pretty good. Now, of course, this is when people start messaging me, ‘Hey when are you getting back in the ring? How about Gunther?’ Hell no! I’m not getting in the ring with Gunther I can promise you that.”