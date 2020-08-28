wrestling / News

WWE News: Wade Barrett Reacts To NXT Return, Nigel McGuinness’ Status With WWE, Rhea Ripley Talks Dragon Ball Z’s Vegeta

August 28, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE NXT Wade Barrett Vic Joseph

– Wade Barrett made his return to WWE TV on Wednesday to join Vic Joseph on commentary for NXT. Barrett took to Twitter to thank fans for the nice messages about his return to the company, and he also thanked Joseph, Beth Phoenix, and Tom Phillips.

PWInsider reports that while there has been speculation about Nigel McGuinness’ status with WWE after Barrett’s return, he is still with the company.

– WWE released a WWE 24 extra on Rhea Ripley explaining her love of Dragon Ball Z’s Vegeta and how it inspired her WrestleMania 36 gear.

