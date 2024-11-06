Wade Barrett Weighs In On Potential For an In-Ring Return

Wade Barrett says it’s not strictly impossible that he returns to the ring, but wouldn’t suggest that anyone bet on it. Barrett hasn’t wrestled since 2016 and is now part of WWE’s commentary team. He has been asked a number of times about a potential return to the ring, a question that was broached in an interview with PWMania. You can see highlights below:

On which opponent would make a return to the ring worthwhile: “Yeah, I think we all know the answer to that. Absolutely it would be Drew McIntyre. He’s someone I go way back with and very close friends with the guy over the years. He did talk a little smack to me a few weeks ago on Raw and I haven’t forgotten about that. I’m not going to make a major deal of it, but he’s lucky he stopped where he did. Let’s just put it that way because if he did take one more step forward, the old bull hammer would have come out, boom, knocked him on his ass, and perhaps that in-ring comeback would have happened by now, but I’m not clamoring for anything like that.”

On the likelihood of his making a return: “Let me be clear. I always say this. People want to talk about it all the time. I hype it up a little bit here and there. If the opportunity arises, obviously it’s something I would consider and think about and think, could I deliver something here but similarly, I’m absolutely thrilled with my role on commentary. It’s not something I’m looking to step away from. I don’t have some itch to scratch like a lot of the older guys have when they talk about comebacks. I’m really, really satisfied with what I’m doing right now. I love contributing in any way I can on the desk. But like I say, if the magic is there and it happens and it’s the perfect storm, maybe those tights will be pulled out of storage, have to make sure the moths haven’t eaten them or I may have to pay for a new pair, we’ll see. There’s always a tiny, tiny chance, but don’t hold your breath.”