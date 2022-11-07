Wade Barrett On Whether He’d Return To the Ring, What Gives Him Pause About It

Wade Barrett is behind the commentary desk at WWE, and he recently discussed whether he’d be up for an in-ring return. Barrett was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and was asked about whether moving to Smackdown commentary has given him thoughts about returning to the ring. Barrett hasn’t competed in six years, with his last match during his time with the League of Nations on WWE TV. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he he has the itch to return to the ring: “Yeah, always. You know what, I’ve never ruled out getting back in the ring one day. I won’t say it’s high on my list of priorities, I don’t think I could physically do the full-time grind anymore, I don’t think my — more mentally than physically. I think my body could hold up, I’m still in very good shape. I keep myself fit. But I think that the mental grind of doing that job full time for who knows how long would be very difficult for me at this point, because I’ve just got other avenues now and other things I enjoy doing. Most obviously, the commentary side of things, which I wouldn’t want to give up.”

On the physical rigors giving him pause: “I’ll say, walking down to that ring and hearing people yelling ‘Boom’ to me and you know, it does start to make you think, ‘Eh, maybe I’ve got a little left in the tank.’ But then — that was my first night back. And of course you’ll remember the main event of that show, which was was Gunther against Sheamus. And I’m seeing these two for three segments of the show beating the hell out of each other. I’m seeing it up close and personal, I’m seeing the bruising. Suddenly I’m like, ‘You know what? Two hours ago, I felt like I wanted to get back maybe.’ Now, I’m watching these two, I’m like, ‘Hell no!’ Because I know that if I come back, they aren’t putting me with the light guys. They’re putting me in there with Sheamus and Gunther, and Drew, and I’m getting my ass whooped every week. So I’m like, ‘Eh, you know what? This commentary desk is a lot safer, I might stay here for a bit.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Out of Character With Ryan Satin with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.