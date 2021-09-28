Wade Barrett Praises Damian Priest Following Last Night’s WWE Raw

Wade Barrett knows what it’s like to battle Sheamus, and he had high praise for Damian Priest after the US Champion beat the Celtic Warrior last night on Raw. Barrett took to Twitter last night to talk up Priest for being the “real deal” and raising his game as of late.

Priest defeated Sheamus in a No DQ match to retain his United States Championship on last night’s show. Barrett wrote:

“I knew the second I saw him in #WWENXT that @ArcherOfInfamy was the real deal, but he’s found a whole new level of late. IF they can survive, 2 months of scrapping with @Sheamus makes anyone better. And sore. #WWERaw”