Wade Barrett Recalls The Only Singles Match He Ever Had With Finn Balor
October 3, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Wade Barrett spoke about the one and only time he fought Finn Balor one on one: during a WWE event in Singapore in 2015.
He wrote: “Pic from my only ever singles match vs current @WWENXT Champ Finn Balor Singapore, 2015). Shortly after this was taken, Finn caved my chest in with the Coup de Grâce for the ‘W’. Will the same fate befall @KORcombat tomorrow night at #NXTTakeOver? 7pm ET”
Pic from my only ever singles match vs current @WWENXT Champ @FinnBalor (Singapore, 2015).
Shortly after this was taken, Finn caved my chest in with the Coup de Grâce for the ‘W’.
Will the same fate befall @KORcombat tomorrow night at #NXTTakeOver? 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/vb1eymCmbo
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 3, 2020
