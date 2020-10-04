Wade Barrett Recalls The Only Singles Match He Ever Had With Finn Balor

In a post on Twitter, Wade Barrett spoke about the one and only time he fought Finn Balor one on one: during a WWE event in Singapore in 2015.

He wrote: “Pic from my only ever singles match vs current @WWENXT Champ Finn Balor Singapore, 2015). Shortly after this was taken, Finn caved my chest in with the Coup de Grâce for the ‘W’. Will the same fate befall @KORcombat tomorrow night at #NXTTakeOver? 7pm ET”