Wade Barrett, Sam Roberts, & Ryan Pappolla Recap WWE SummerSlam on Twitter Spaces
– Wade Barrett, Sam Roberts, and Ryan Pappolla are taking part in a live post-show recap of WWE SummerSlam 2022 on Twitter Spaces. You can listen to the show in the player below:
We’re breaking down some immediate #SummerSlam reactions right now with @BodieIsRyan, @notsam and @StuBennett LIVE on @TwitterSpaces! Presented by @Xfinity https://t.co/SbMs1asXLJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Barrett and Pappolla both had high praise for the show as well. Barrett noted on Twitter, “Incredible #SummerSlam. Acknowledge that.” Meanwhile, Pappolla wrote, “Greatest #SummerSlam ever. Come through for the @TwitterSpaces!
Incredible #SummerSlam. Acknowledge that. pic.twitter.com/AtDZrcdBgG
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) July 31, 2022
Greatest #SummerSlam ever.
Come through for the @TwitterSpaces!
— Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) July 31, 2022
