Wade Barrett, Sam Roberts, & Ryan Pappolla Recap WWE SummerSlam on Twitter Spaces

– Wade Barrett, Sam Roberts, and Ryan Pappolla are taking part in a live post-show recap of WWE SummerSlam 2022 on Twitter Spaces. You can listen to the show in the player below:

Barrett and Pappolla both had high praise for the show as well. Barrett noted on Twitter, “Incredible #SummerSlam. Acknowledge that.” Meanwhile, Pappolla wrote, “Greatest #SummerSlam ever. Come through for the @TwitterSpaces!