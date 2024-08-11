wrestling / News

Wade Barrett Says The Corre Had No Leader

August 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stu Bennett Wade Barrett King Barrett Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Wade Barrett spoke about his previous WWE faction The Corre, and mentioned that the group never had a leader. This was in response to a happy birthday post from WWE, which said he led the group.

He wrote: “FALSE. The Corre had no leader; it was made up of four equals. (all equally crap if we’re being honest)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wade Barrett, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading