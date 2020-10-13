Wade Barrett Says He Used to Bully and Beat Up Drew McIntyre, McIntyre Responds

Wade Barrett says he has a history of beating up Drew McIntyre and will do so if he ever feels like taking the WWE Title, prompting a response from the champion. Barrett spoke with BT Sport and was asked about a possible match with the champion, which he’s said that he would return to the ring for.

Responding to the question, Barrett recalled how he used to bully McIntyre when they lived together, saying, “I think it’s a very easy story to tell, just based on our history. I know him as well as anybody; I’ve probably beaten him up away from the wrestling scene or away from the cameras when we used to together. I used to bully him every night, I used to kick the hell out of him and pour cans of beans over his head and stuff like that. He’d be in the corner crying, sobbing away, begging for mercy. So he knows that as a man, I can destroy him at anytime I wanted.”

Barrett continued, “I know there’s probably a host of people in the wrestling world who are terrified of Drew McIntyre. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s tough, and look what he did to Brock Lesnar. The man is a tough, tough man. But the truth is he knows I can batter and humiliate him. So whenever I feel like I’m ready, it isn’t a matter of Drew McIntyre calling me out. Whenever I feel like I’m ready, I can step in the ring can take whatever I want from him. He knows that, he’s aware of it. And one day perhaps, the world might see it.”

In response, McIntyre kept it short and sweet on Twitter, posting:

Stay behind your desk grandpa, your stand-in has a better chance than you do