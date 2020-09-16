wrestling / News
Wade Barrett Signs New WWE Deal, Will Remain on NXT Commentary
I’ve got some not-bad news for you: Wade Barrett is officially back full-time with WWE. WWE has announced that Barrett has signed a one-year deal as part of the NXT broadcast team.
Barrett made his return to WWE last month, joining the NXT commentary team for what was initially believed to be a one-time deal. Barrett has been however been back every week since, and a report at the end of the month said Barrett was in talks to come back full-time.
The full announcement from WWE reads:
Wade Barrett officially signs with NXT to remain on commentary team
Wade Barrett has officially signed with NXT as part of the commentary team.
The former Intercontinental Champion has been part of the announce team in recent weeks alongside Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix.
As first reported by Sports Illustrated, Barrett will now remain an official member of the announce team. The former King of the Ring returned as a color analyst for the black-and-gold brand after several years away from WWE.
Don’t miss Barrett and all the black-and-gold action tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on the USA Network.
