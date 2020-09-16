Wade Barrett Signs New WWE Deal, Will Remain on NXT Commentary

I’ve got some not-bad news for you: Wade Barrett is officially back full-time with WWE. WWE has announced that Barrett has signed a one-year deal as part of the NXT broadcast team.

Barrett made his return to WWE last month, joining the NXT commentary team for what was initially believed to be a one-time deal. Barrett has been however been back every week since, and a report at the end of the month said Barrett was in talks to come back full-time.

The full announcement from WWE reads: