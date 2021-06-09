Wade Barrett To Host NXT Takeover: In Your House Global Press Conference

WWE has announced a ‘Global Press Conference’ for NXT Takeover: In Your House, which happens Saturday at 11 AM ET. It will be hosted by NXT commentator Wade Barrett. Here’s the press release:

The black-and-gold brand’s top Superstars will sound off before they face off at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Ember Moon, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight will take part in a Global Press Conference Saturday at 11 am ET/8 am PT.

NXT color commentator Wade Barrett will host the festivities as the Superstars field questions from media around the world. The NXT Universe can tune in as the press conference streams on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere, as well as across WWE social platforms.

Don’t miss NXT TakeOver: In Your House this Sunday night at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere!