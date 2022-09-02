Wade Barrett Weighs In On the Shift Between NXT & NXT 2.0

Wade Barrett was present as NXT rebranded from Black and Gold to 2.0, and he recently shared his thoughts on the “seismic shift” between the two iterations. Barrett spoke about the rebrand on Thursday’s Busted Open Radio, and you can check out a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the rebrand of NXT: “It was a seismic shift when we went from the Black and Gold brand to NXT 2.0 about a year ago. I know it turned off a lot of our viewers. A lot of people were fans of the Black and Gold era … I felt previously the Black and Gold era wasn’t really serving as that traditional developmental show that we once had when I went through OVW or Florida Championship Wrestling.”

On the evolution of the brand: “I think the change was necessary, and now it opened a ton of opportunities for people like Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Bron Breakker, to go out, develop, grow, and show what they can do. I think now with 12 months of build with a lot of those characters … They are now stars in their own right and they’re able to carry the show and I think the fanbase of NXT now has their claws sunk into these humans. I think that has helped us really start to grow the audience again. I think our viewership is climbing once again now, I feel like we have a really good set up down here.”