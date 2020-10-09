Wade Barrett Would Return to the Ring For a Match Against Drew McIntyre

Wade Barrett doesn’t see a long-term return to the ring in his future, but he’d come back for a match with Drew McIntyre. Barrett spoke with Digital Spy recently for an interview and talked about a possible return to the ring, plus nearly getting a Manic Street Preacher-performed theme song. Highlights are below:

On a possible in-ring return: “In truth if I was to come back as a full-time in-ring guy, I really would be chasing the sunset of my career. I don’t think there’s that many more years left in me. So the question is, what would I want to achieve? The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I always wanted to achieve was to become the WWE Champion, and that title is now held by an old friend of mine, Drew McIntyre. So taking him on for that title is something that certainly might tempt me back for a match or two.”

On Manic Street Preachers nearly doing a theme song for him: “I know WWE in the UK, they reached out to the Manics’ record label and spoke to some people there. It turned out that the Manics at that point were in the combination of writing their new album and they were also doing a tour. So they were very busy at that point and they weren’t actually able to to dedicate the time to writing the theme music, so it never actually happened unfortunately.”