Wale Partners With Foot Locker for New Apparel Celebrating Black WWE Champions

– Foot Locker has partnered with noted wrestling fan and hip-hop star Wale for a line of merchandise and apparel celebrating black WWE World champions, including Sasha Banks, Kofi Kingston, and Booker T. Foot Locker will be releasing six capsules over the course of 2021 priced between $30 to $85.

The release of the new capsule collection coincidence with Wale’s annual party, WaleMania. You can check out some of the new WaleMania merchandise listings at FootLocker.com. Here’s the full announcement:

Foot Locker and Wale have teamed up to launch something special for WWE fans.

Ahead of WrestleMania 37, Wale is dropping a capsule collection on April 7 with Footlocker to coincide with the rapper’s 7th annual party, WaleMania — which brings together lovers of hip-hop and the world of wrestling.

For this year’s festivities, Foot Locker and Wale are introducing “Be the Fan You Are,” a platform that fuses the many passions of WWE fans while also celebrating music, sports and sneakers. The first capsule will feature an assortment of apparel that pay homage to some of the greatest black WWE Champions such as: Booker T and Sasha Banks. The first drop, which ranges in prices from $30 to $85 and will be available at FootLocker.com, is the first of a six-part capsule under the “Be the Fan You Are” platform.

After the initial drop, Wale will continue to launch collections in collaboration with various artists, who will explore diversity and what it means to be a true WWE fan.

This July, Wale is teaming up digital artist Kazeem Famuyide for the next capsule, which will be followed by another in August. For the August launch, Wale will be working with Dan “Mache” Gamache. Another release is set to drop in November with the help of Jeff Hardy. Then in January of next year, Wale will team up with Alexander-John. Then again in April, for WrestleMania, Wale will drop a solo capsule.

Of the collaboration, John Hochadel, VP Commercial Concepts at Foot Locker, Inc. North America said: “We are honored to partner with Wale as part of the WaleMania initiative.”

“WaleMania marks an intersection point between music, sneaker culture and sports entertainment. The love and attachment Wale has for all three defines him as a true fan and we are excited to bring this experience to our consumers.”