Wale Says He Will be on Tomorrow’s NXT on USA

– Rapper and WWE fan Wale announced today on his Twitter account that he will be appearing on tomorrow night’s edition of NXT, which is the two-hour debut for NXT on the USA Network. Wale wrote, “Breaking news I’ll be on @WWENXT tmrw on @USA_Network at 8pm … we gettin to it .. wit @AngeloDawkins an @MontezFordWWE. Please believe we want all the smoke!!!”

Later on, Montez Ford of The Street Profits responded to his tweet, “SMOKE WILL BE DELIVERED. LIVE.” You can check out that exchange below.

🚨 breaking news I’ll be on @WWENXT tmrw on @USA_Network at 8pm … we gettin to it .. wit @AngeloDawkins an @MontezFordWWE . Please believe we want all the smoke!!! 😤 — Wale (@Wale) October 1, 2019