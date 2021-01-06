wrestling / News
WWE News: Wale Teams With Other Rappers For Hurt Business-Inspired Track, Bayley’s Brother Briefly Goes Missing
– Wale has teamed up with fellow rappers Westside Gunn and Smoke DZA for a track inspired by The Hurt Business. You can check out the track below from the trio, which contains several pro wrestling references from Greg Valentine and Gangrel to the Young Bucks. MVP gets a shout out via his real name, Hassan Assad. Wale performs Big E.’s current theme song.
– Bayley’s brother went missing for a day, but has been located. The Smackdown star posted to Instagram in a now-deleted post noting that her brother Jeremy had not been seen since Monday morning. The post was shared by Cash Wheeler on Twitter. Bayley noted that 90 seconds after the posts were made, Jeremy was located and thanked fans for their support:
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) January 5, 2021
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 5, 2021
