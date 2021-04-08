Wale To Perform Big E’s Entrance Theme At Wrestlemania

Big E will get some celebrity backup at Wrestlemania, as WWE has announced that rapper Wale will perform E’s theme song. Wale came up with the new theme last year. Big E is set to face Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Match for the Intercontinental title. Here’s the press release:

Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Wale to perform Big E’s entrance at WrestleMania

As reported by Bleacher Report, Grammy-nominated Nigerian-American rapper and producer Wale, who is featured on Intercontinental Champion Big E’s entrance theme song “Feel The Power,” will perform the entrance for The Powerhouse of Positivity at WrestleMania.

Although performing on The Grandest Stage of Them All is quite an honor, Wale is no stranger to WWE. He also performed The Street Profits out to the ring on NXT in 2019 and his song “My PYT” was an official theme song for SummerSlam in 2016. In addition, Wale hosted a rap battle between The Usos and The New Day on SmackDown in 2017 and his song “Ungrateful & Thankful” was created for WWE’s 2K19 video game soundtrack.

Wale even hosts an annual event called “WaleMania” around WrestleMania, which combines his love ofsports-entertainment and hip-hop.

Don’t miss Wale’s performance at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, streaming live as part of a two-night event, beginning at 8 ET/5 PT on Sunday, April 11, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.