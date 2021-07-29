wrestling / News
Wale Wonders Why People Can’t Watch WWE and AEW
July 29, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, rapper Wale asked his fellow wrestling fans why they seem to want to choose between WWE and AEW instead of following both.
He wrote: “Why y’all act like u can’t watch two brands. Please answer quickly. U do understand that most of the talent are friends with each other?”
Wrasslin Twitter .. what y’all think Tony Khan gon say today ?
— Wale (@Wale) July 28, 2021
— Wale (@Wale) July 28, 2021
— Wale (@Wale) July 28, 2021
Crooked Moonsault x Darby 👀 .
— Wale (@Wale) July 29, 2021
Jade gotta go baby face by then 😂 https://t.co/LF1T7K8b5f
— Wale (@Wale) July 28, 2021