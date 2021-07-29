wrestling / News

Wale Wonders Why People Can’t Watch WWE and AEW

July 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, rapper Wale asked his fellow wrestling fans why they seem to want to choose between WWE and AEW instead of following both.

He wrote: “Why y’all act like u can’t watch two brands. Please answer quickly. U do understand that most of the talent are friends with each other?

