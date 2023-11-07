Various News: WaleMania Returning For WrestleMania Weekend, Mariah May Shares Pics With Hannah Taylor

– WaleMania 2024 is officially a go. It was announced on Twitter today that Wale will bring the 2024 iteration of his wrestling show to WrestleMania weekend once again, with the show taking place in Philadelphia on April 4th. You can get tickets here on November 10th, with the sale starting at 10 AM AT.

– STARDOM alumna Mariah May posted pics to Twitter with fellow independent star Hannah Taylor, as you can see below: