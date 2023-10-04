Walker Stewart Confirms He Is New Lead English Commentator For NJPW

As previously reported, Walker Stewart has been hired as the new lead English commentator for NJPW, as Kevin Kelly will be departing after New Year’s Dash in January. In a post on Facebook, Stewart confirmed the news and said that he will debut at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed on October 28. He wrote:

I am beyond honored, blessed, and excited to announce that I have officially signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling to serve as the Lead English Broadcast Commentator across all NJPW events. —-️

Many who enter the world of professional wrestling do so with the intention of working in front of sold-out arenas all across the world, meeting incredible fans who share the same passion for the sport, and supporting a family and a lifestyle doing the thing they love to do the most. This is the same goal I entered with as well, and tonight I can announce that this dream has become a reality.

It took 26 months. 802 days. 19,230 hours. 15 states. 63 promotions. 212 events. Producing. Commentating. Announcing. Setting up rings. Popping popcorn. Driving states away just for an opportunity to showcase what I can do.

All of it to become the youngest signed international broadcast commentator in professional wrestling at 21 years old.

I feel a profound sense of honor, an overwhelming wave of emotion, and an immense gratitude that words can hardly convey. So many people have played pivotal roles in shaping my path, recognizing my unwavering dedication, and propelling me forward in ways I could never have imagined, let alone asked for. To those tagged in this post, both within and beyond the wrestling world, you have been my guiding light and mentors, and I am deeply grateful for your unwavering support. A special thank you goes out to Kevin Kelly and Bob Evans, whose guidance has been invaluable on this journey.

I’ve never failed to express my love for professional wrestling and those who are in it, and it’s a very kind feeling to find that professional wrestling can and will love you back.

On July 24, 2021, the journey began. On October 28, 2023, the journey evolves as I make my NJPW broadcast debut in Las Vegas, Nevada for New Japan Pro Wrestling: Fighting Spirit Unleashed, airing LIVE on FITE TV.

Let it be known that this journey is far from over; it’s a path that stretches on indefinitely. The goalposts have shifted, and my vision is clearer than ever before. This achievement stands as a testament to the undeniable truth that hard work pays off. I am living proof of that.

I’ve never been more ready for uncharted territory. NJPW and the independent wrestling world at large will continue to get the best of me every single night, and I’m motivated to serve the NJPW audience well. Thank you.