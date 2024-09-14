– Wrestling broadcaster Walker Stewart announced on social media earlier today that he will be doing English play-by-play work for STARDOM, starting with the upcoming Golden Fight 2024 event in Nagoya, Japan on October 5. Stewart also noted that the English broadcast commentary for STARDOM will be limited to select pay-per-view events through the year, including Historic X-Over II and Dream Queendom.

Walker Stewart wrote, “It feels good to tell the world that I will be serving as the new English play-by-play commentator for @we_are_stardom, starting with our October event in Nagoya! Shoot for the moon, land amongst the star(dom)!Please join us live on PPV for #STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight!✨”

He also added, “As it currently stands, English is limited to select PPVs only throughout the year, with confirmation already for Historic X-Over II and Dream Queendom on 12/29! Metrics will be tracked, and more fan engagement/legit PPV buys = more English coverage. Fired up for all of this!” You can view his comments below:

It feels good to tell the world that I will be serving as the new English play-by-play commentator for @we_are_stardom, starting with our October event in Nagoya! Shoot for the moon, land amongst the star(dom)! Please join us live on PPV for #STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight!✨ pic.twitter.com/ahrR7Xc4MB — Walker Stewart (ウォーカー・スチュワート) (@VelvetVoiceWS) September 14, 2024