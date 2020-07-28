wrestling / News
Independent Wrestler Walt McDonald Passes Away
Walt McDonald, best known as Crybaby Waldo and Big Slam Vader on the independent scene, has passed away at the age of 54 according to a post by his wife on Facebook. McDonald had been dealing with a variety of health issues including COPD, congestive heart failure, and kidney problems. He had been in hospice for several days leading up to his death. His wife described his last days as “peaceful.”
The Blue Meanie tweeted about McDonald’s death yesterday.
“Rest in Peace Walt McDonald aka Crybaby Waldo aka Big Slam Vader. You were a good dude and were very kind to me. Rest easy my friend.”
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) July 27, 2020
We’d like to send our condolences to Walt McDonald’s friends and family.
