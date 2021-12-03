wrestling / News

WALTER Added To wXw 21st Anniversary Show

December 3, 2021
wXw has announced that WWE star WALTER will return to the company for its 21st Anniversary show on December 18. He will fight Cara Noir. This will be his first match with wXw since March 2020. His last match on WWE TV was a loss to Ilja Dragunov at WWE NXT Takeover 36.

