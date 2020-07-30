wrestling / News
WALTER and Adam Cole Comment on Undisputed Era Attacking Imperium on NXT
July 30, 2020
During last night’s episode of NXT, The Undisputed Era attacked Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium after their match with Ever-Rise. As a result, the group’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will challenge the team for the NXT tag team titles next week. In a post on Twitter, WALTER reacted to the attack.
He wrote: “Well, they couldnt beat three of us in January…..”
Meanwhile, Adam Cole reacted to a post about the Era running NXT with: “Then. Now. Forever. #UndisputedERA”
Well, they couldnt beat three of us in January….. https://t.co/QClCL5bXnA
— WALTER (@WalterAUT) July 30, 2020
Then. Now. Forever. #UndisputedERA https://t.co/RdcIDZKaR7
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) July 30, 2020
