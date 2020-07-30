WALTER and Adam Cole Comment on Undisputed Era Attacking Imperium on NXT

During last night’s episode of NXT, The Undisputed Era attacked Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium after their match with Ever-Rise. As a result, the group’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will challenge the team for the NXT tag team titles next week. In a post on Twitter, WALTER reacted to the attack.

He wrote: “Well, they couldnt beat three of us in January…..”

Meanwhile, Adam Cole reacted to a post about the Era running NXT with: “Then. Now. Forever. #UndisputedERA”