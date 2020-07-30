wrestling / News

WALTER and Adam Cole Comment on Undisputed Era Attacking Imperium on NXT

July 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WALTER NXT UK, David Starr

During last night’s episode of NXT, The Undisputed Era attacked Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium after their match with Ever-Rise. As a result, the group’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will challenge the team for the NXT tag team titles next week. In a post on Twitter, WALTER reacted to the attack.

He wrote: “Well, they couldnt beat three of us in January…..

Meanwhile, Adam Cole reacted to a post about the Era running NXT with: “Then. Now. Forever. #UndisputedERA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, WALTER, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading