WALTER Wants Matches With Brock Lesnar & Samoa Joe, Talks Potentially Joining WWE Main Roster

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, WALTER discussed potential matches with Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, whether he wants to join the WWE main roster, and much more. Here’s what WALTER had to say:

WALTER on a potential match with Brock Lesnar: “Brock Lesnar is like, I think – I don’t know how long he doesn’t wrestle, two years? – for the years before that, I think he was the best wrestler in the world. Nobody was smarter, nobody drew more money, nobody knew how to protect themselves [like he did]. He wasn’t there all the time [and] I love that presentation about him. I think he’s fantastic. Some of the best matches in WWE in the recent years have had Brock involved because he’s fantastic. He’s going to look like a million bucks, but everybody who wrestles him is going to look like that as well, when they have a competitive match with him. Obviously, that would be great to do [face Lesnar].”

On a potential match with Samoa Joe: “I’d love to wrestle Joe. We kind of filled the same spot, just in different generations. I think that makes it interesting. When I was growing up and I was watching wrestling and started to look out for other wrestling to study and stuff like that, Joe was the man everywhere. He was the record champion in Ring of Honor. He had the great match with [Kenta] Kobashi that I watched 10 times or something like that – I loved it. Joe did so much great stuff in wrestling, it would be my pleasure, obviously.”

On potentially traveling weekly to the United States and joining the WWE main roster: “That’s not a scenario I’ve talked about with them. I don’t know. I’m happy in the situation I’m in now. I’m the only guy who holds a European Championship in WWE and I’m a representative of European wrestling. To be authentic with that, I kind of got to live in Europe if that makes sense [laughs]. Going forward, nobody can stay on top forever. At some point, that’s the nature of it. Nobody did that before [being uneaten forever] so we’ll see what the future brings. For now, I focus on being the NXT UK champion and I have a big match coming up with Ilja on Sunday and the outcome of that is going to decide which direction I go in my future, so I can’t even make any assumptions or speculations myself. So it’s not something I spend too much time thinking about to be honest.”