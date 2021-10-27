WALTER Currently Advertised For WWE’s Tour of the UK

Fightful reports that WALTER is set to work some dates on the main roster in WWE, as the former NXT UK Champion is advertised for the company’s UK tour next month. He is currently set to appear on three Smackdown events: November 7 in Liverpool; November 8 in Leeds and November 9 in Nottingham. WALTER hasn’t wrestled for WWE since losing the title to Ilja Dragunov at Takeover 36. He previously worked the main roster during a UK tour back in May 2019, where he defended his title against Pete Dunne.

It should also be noted that RAW wrestler Finn Balor is booked for the same Smackdown shows listed above, as well as one on November 10 in Manchester.